ILEA International partners with Event Tech Live USA & Canada

The International Live Events Association (ILEA) has partnered with the first Event Tech Live (ETL) USA and Canada, which takes place next month, spreading show news to its more than 45 branches around the world.

The ILEA’s UK chapter has supported ETL Europe for a number of years and the synergy between the association’s global reach and the show’s virtual step across the Atlantic was obvious.

“As we continue to ensure that we deliver timely and relevant educational opportunities for our members on a global scale, partnering with ETL, at a time when our reliance on event tech has never been greater, is a perfect opportunity,” said Dana Macaulay, CSEP, president of ILEA. “Event Tech Live in 2021 plays an important role in supporting the needs of our industry through further learning and development, networking, sharing best practices, and the presentation and procurement of new industry partners.”

“The US & Canada show is shaping up to be a great event and it’s a real help to be working with an association of ILEA’s reach and repute to spread the word, not just Stateside but right around the world,” said Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live.

Released in February this year, ILEA’s ‘Exceptional Experiences’ global survey emphasized technology’s crucial role among its members post-pandemic. Eighty-six per cent of respondents stating they will continue to deploy a digital strategy to maintain virtual audiences when a physical return to live events is underway.

Event Tech Live USA & Canada, a three-day virtual event, runs from June 8 to 10 with over 100 sessions, workshop and roundtables. Visit https://eventtechlive.com for more information.