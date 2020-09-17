ICC Belfast joins the AEV

The Association of Event Venues is delighted to announce that ICC Belfast has, today, joined the association.

AEV director, Rachel Parker, said, “I am thrilled that ICC Belfast has joined the AEV, we have been in discussion for some time and it is wonderful to be able to announce that the venue has come into membership. ICC Belfast has evolved and grown since its opening in 1997 and now it has firmly staked its place as a key venue on the European map, hosting major events and conferences. We are looking forward to welcoming the team at ICC Belfast to the many collaborative working opportunities that exist within the AEV, not least our extensive list of Working Groups.”

Originally opened in 1997, an extension to the venue, which now boasts over 7000sqm, was unveiled in 2016. The £29.5m redevelopment was funded by Belfast City Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund. The dedicated conferencing brand, ICC Belfast, was launched in October in order to reflect the venue’s status as a leading convention centre and to help drive national and international conference business.

“Collaboration is key to everything we do at ICC Belfast. We take a partnership approach when working with clients and inherit their KPIs as our own to give delegates an experience, not just another conference. The unrivalled opportunity AEV offers to partner with other leading convention centres was what really attracted us to become members. In sharing best practice and experience, we’ll be able to play our part in creating a sustainable business events industry. Our industry will be crucial to economic recovery and development and we are looking forward to working with our fellow members to get back to safely delivering incredible live event experiences as soon as possible.” Dave Young, head of production, ICC Belfast.

Advertisement

ICC Belfast has a vision to double its business through the relentless pursuit of excellence for everyone; people, clients, partners, customers and stakeholders. The venue’s economic contribution is ICC Belfast’s driver and in March 2020, the venue confirmed £108m economic impact had been delivered for the City of Belfast, exceeding the original target of £100m by March 2021.