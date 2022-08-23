IBTM World 2022 focuses on culture creation

IBTM has announced the first details of IBTM World 2022 which will focus on ‘culture creation’ as the business events world adapts to a more disparate working environment post-pandemic.

The organisers say the event, which will take place at Fira, Barcelona, from the 29th of November to the 1st of December, will bring together attendees to discover how modern business challenges are creating opportunities across the industry, and explore the convergence of events and business culture.

David Thompson, Event Director, IBTM World, comments: “Business events are back to fill the gap they left, but they have also stepped up to fill the new gap that’s appeared: the place where business culture lives. This year, we’re looking at how the technology we are using, the experiences we are creating, and the destinations we are visiting create limitless cultures for businesses and incredible potential for events and deliver the opportunity for better business results.”

As part of its focus on creating culture, IBTM World 2022 will include the introduction of IBTM Cultural Roadshows. Designed to showcase different cultural destinations around the world, the Roadshows will explore how destinations use their unique cultures to create huge potential for events.

IBTM World’s Knowledge Programme will focus on the event’s core cultural theme and include session tracks on connections, business, careers, brands and experiences. IBTM Accelerate will showcase innovative ideas with a roster of speakers delivering inspirational short talks.

IBTM World’s networking events will this year reflect the unique culture of different destinations, including the hugely popular Networking Hour on the show floor, Club Night, and the Welcome Reception on day one with food, live music and dancing.

Barbara Jamison-Woods, Head of Europe, Convention Bureau at London & Partners, comments: “I am delighted that the theme for this year’s IBTM World is ‘Culture Creation’ as we are really lucky in London to have a such a diverse and accessible cultural offering with the greatest number of free museums and art galleries in the world. We are really looking forward to exhibiting with our sustainable hotel, venue and DMC partners at IBTM World on the London Convention Bureau Stand. We will be running several ‘What’s New’ and ‘How to Do London’ interactive presentations to not only inspire hosted buyers but to discuss how we and our partners can help them with practical and hands on support to fit all budgets and ROI objectives.”

Grant Caplan, President at Procurigence, comments: “Our mission to use gatherings of all sorts for culture creation is more important than ever for our clients. Large corporations who may have fewer offices post-pandemic are looking for ways to maintain their unique culture, something that face-to-face events can really help forge and maintain. Our mission for IBTM this year is to find great suppliers as always, as well as those who can help us deliver creative cultural experiences for our clients.”

To free up time in buyers’ schedules to allow them to attend educational sessions and meetings over the course of the event, this year the Corporate Buyer Programme and the Association Programme will take place the day before the official start of the event, on Monday 28 November.

To register for the event please click here

www.ibtmworld.com

#culturecreates