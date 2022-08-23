Event Tech Live 2022 – registration now open

Registration for Event Tech Live (ETL) 2022 opens today, Tuesday 23rd August.

At ExCel London for the first time, with more reach and a bigger footprint, ETL 22 promises all the innovation, insight and inspiration it’s famous for and more besides.

Exhibitors from around the world on the show floor, throwing new shapes, and more than 40 hours of content scrupulously tailored to the wants of the contemporary events model.

Visitors are encouraged to register for Event Tech Live 2022 as soon as possible. The two minutes it takes via show partner Meetingplay+Aventri+eventcore’s platform provides early access to the show programme, a chance to optimise the experience, as well as dropping the flag on networking opportunities.

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, comments: “The move to ExCel London is a chance for all involved with the show to think bigger. It’s a designer exhibition space so, ‘impossible is nothing’ as they say.

“Events are more in tune with technology than they have ever been and ETL 22, our ninth edition, celebrates that through the very latest demos and detail on the show floor and through talks and panel sessions across four stages.

“The significant percentage of a typical Event Tech Live audience knows the true value of registering for a show. Do it now!”

Event Tech Live 2022 is at ExCel London on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th November. REGISTER HERE