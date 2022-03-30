IAEE announces staff promotions

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events® (IAEE) announces the following promotions within its staff in the organization:

Lisa Buchanan – Senior Director of Engagement

Hannah Deters, CEM – Senior Events and Registration Manager

Stacie Glenn – Community Engagement Coordinator

Karen Gonzales, CMP – Director, Global Business Development

Cynthia Herring – Controller

Jennifer Potter, CEM – Senior CEM Program Manager

“On behalf of the IAEE Board of Directors, I congratulate these deserving members of our team,” said IAEE President and CEO David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA. “The entire IAEE staff remains steadfast in its commitment to providing relevant and timely initiatives to our members, and these promotions are a result of that effort.

The IAEE team is comprised of 21 industry professionals whose sole purpose is to advance and support the business of face-to-face events and to enhance the IAEE member experience. These dedicated individuals work tirelessly to provide key resources to the global show organizer community and the suppliers that support the exhibition industry ecosystem.