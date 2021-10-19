Hybrid’s next step – Inside CrowdComms’ ETL US/CA session

4. Driving Behaviour

The fourth chapter of learnings from CrowdComms’ MD Matt Allen’s workshop at ETL US & Canada – What will Hybrid Events look like in the Future? – is all about driving delegate behaviour through apps/engagement/gaming.

In essence, organisers looking for a platform to serve their shows post-lockdown must be sure to look under the hood.

It has to be a system that can switch, simply, between in-person and remote audiences. Particularly important for anyone running a series looking for the same experience across the native app, which the pandemic pushed from almost ‘has been’ to absolute must-have, where they are set to stay, and desktop browsers – to give that crucial familiarity using the software.

A key element in driving revenue is delegates visiting virtual booths when they’re watching from home – and the analytics are easy.

“We know when someone’s clicked on a sponsor. We know when someone has facilitated a one-to-one encrypted video. We know when someone’s joined a networking lounge – because we track all that behaviour,” Matt Allen says.

“I do think gamification is going to underpin a lot of it, encouraging virtual attendees to go and maximise that sponsor opportunity, see those exhibitors, participate in the sessions and the networking.”

One delegate at the session presented a case study. “We have a meeting with five different businesses,” he said. “Traditionally, they come for one general session, one day, before we split them up. [Last year] we basically did the exact same thing but via Zoom because everything happened so quickly and we didn’t have the time to rethink it.

“We had seven Zoom rooms and we moved the companies around with a lot of things that kept them interactive. We did what we called ‘meaningful moments’, which was things from videos to drawing to learning to make cocktails to yoga and relaxation.

“All of that was happening throughout the programme in different places, then we sent them snack boxes. Everyone talked about how much food there was.

“Now we’re looking at our February meeting, which will be hybrid, probably 60 to 70 per cent of our attendees attending live. So, we’re planning a live event and we’re planning a virtual event.

“I think the in-person is going to be less engaged because it will be easier for them to jump on their phones, to walk around and forget to come back, all of those things that happen on site.

“As soon as administration opens, you’re asked to download the app. We communicate via the app, we do app challenges throughout, during the live programme as well. We actually used the app’s desktop experience as our landing page, so it will definitely help. It’s going to be interesting because people are so used to communicating virtually and meeting virtually.

“We all think ‘Oh it’s going to be great’ but there are sure to be some residual challenges from what they’ve experienced for the last year and a half. The approach is not necessarily different in terms of the technology though, if you’re using an app or the web.”

“You’ll have a native app version and that’s going to be the same log-in and the same platform that’s used for your remote audience,” Matt Allen said in response. “The idea is that they’re viewing the same agenda.

“From a gamification perspective, they can participate in the same challenges, they ask questions, you can give them points if they answer a quiz question right and it’s the same leader board for your virtual and your in-person audience.”