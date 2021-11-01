hubs101 exhibiting at Event Tech Live: Stand 1201a

Do you want to create an immersive experience that makes your attendees feel like they are part of something special, but don’t know how?

Say hello to hubs101, the first platform and native app for event organisers and planners to bring together all the tools needed to run, market, and measure events in one place. Whether you prefer online or live, it is time to go hybrid. We make it easy to connect with attendees, design memorable experiences, and manage registrations and payments. Even better, hubs101 allows you to leverage all the data generated by your events, so you can learn what works best every time.

Dream of adding more value and increasing engagement at your events? Want to create more opportunities for 1-2-1 meetings both online and onsite? Is it your ultimate goal to deliver a higher ROI?

If the answer is yes, yes, and yes, you are going to triple love hubs101.

According to recent surveys, more than 70% of event-goers expect a better event experience than what most event companies are delivering. They want meaningful connections with other attendees and speakers, but it is hard for them to find each other, regardless of the event is in digital or physical form.

hubs101 is a custom-built native app that connects everyone attending an event, thus creating an exciting hybrid experience with the best of both worlds. The platform helps organisers create more engaging experiences by bringing people together based on shared interests, connecting individuals looking for opportunities outside of the conference rooms, and giving speakers access to their audience all day long instead of just during presentations.

Overall, eventers can now launch or attend an event freely on hubs101, with a similar or even better event experience compared to the previously offline event experience. hubs101 has the world’s best video streaming technology and app integration, where eventers can share and access content in all forms. Its AI-powered matchmaking function enables users to network and connect with relevant business partners more easily. Also, both event planners and attendees have access to real-time analytics to keep themselves on track of the event direction throughout an event. On top of these, hubs101 offers a full white label solution and strict data protection in line with European GDPR policies. So get ready to take your event to the next level with a full brand representation and leave your data in the safe hand.

Visit hubs101 at Stand 1201a at Event Tech Live London between 1st – 5th November

