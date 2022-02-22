Hubilo to drive immersive hybrid experiences for Event Tech Live

San Francisco-based event tech company Hubilo is the platform partner and headline sponsor for Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas (June 7 -9) and ETL London (November 15 -17), part of a two-year deal, organisers have confirmed.

The partnership, which will see the Hubilo platform powering the show for the first time, is a by-product of the company’s successful Event Tech Live US & Canada sponsorship last summer.

Hubilo is the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence. With Hubilo, event planners can do more by having a personal client experiences team that will be there with them before, during, and after the event. They can captivate audiences with engaging experiences and make their brand a centrepiece of every event.

Cathy Song Novelli, SVP, Marketing + Communications at Hubilo, said, “Hubilo was built for the world’s most important events: YOURS. We are thrilled to be contributing to the conversation on hybrid events not only by sharing our blueprints from our own upcoming hybrid event in March – Mastering Immersive Experiences, but also, by partnering with ETL on their first hybrid event in North America.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, says: “Hubilo’s support for the virtual US & Canada show in 2021 was invaluable. I’m really excited to develop that partnership, to work with its tech and, just as importantly, its people, as ETL takes big, physical steps on both sides of the Atlantic this year.”

More information about Event Tech Live in 2022 is at: https://eventtechlive.com