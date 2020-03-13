House of eve comes alive at 41 Portland Place

This week, House of eve welcomed 150 attendees at its first immersive venue and event day in London. It offered guests the chance to not only experience the variety of 31 eve venues all under one roof, but also a variety of culinary concepts and experiences. 41 Portland Place provided the perfect eve blank canvas, centrally located and easy to find.

Opening at 7.30am, 16 organisers arrived for the wake-up yoga Workout. Afterwards, ‘Spa from Ordinary’ gave a Workshop of shoulder and back massages enjoyed at a favourite destination through a VR headset. Attendees could travel to a forest stream, a waterfall, or a beach, complete with accompanying audio to explore the possibilities of event-based wellness clinics without the need to travel.

Michael Aldridge from Unique Venue Consultancy said “the industry has taken a while to wake up to its own immersive experiences and this was great with new and exciting ideas. House of eve is clever and well thought out and it’s easy for people to understand how they can use goaskeve.com plus the use of QR codes is brilliant. There have been some great examples here today that people can use in their own events.”

eve’s full-service capability including her venues, production by Full Circle and seasonal parties by Ultimate Experience were showcased in the style of a gallery, with boards displaying images and interesting facts about each business. QR codes enabled delegates to immediately link to the venue’s details on goaskeve.com and bookmark their favourites. In addition, venue ambassadors were on hand to discuss ideas with organisers, wedding planners and agency representatives. Attendees were offered a glimpse into the range of Livery Halls offered by goaskeve.com, along with a range of City and Central London venues, some of which boast amazing views, including a selection along The Thames.