Hope for return of Leeds Festival and other outdoor live music events in 2021

Festival boss Melvin Benn has previously outlined plans for a return next year

There’s yet more optimism Leeds Festival 2021 will take place next year – this time from a major ticket agent.

Following on from the major news that there’s been progress with a coronavirus vaccine we have an update on the return of big events next year.

Live Nation, which sells tickets for Leeds Fest and its sister event in Reading, has offered some hope for next summer’s big outdoor events.

The company’s chief executive officer Michael Rapino ‘expects shows at large scale next summer’.

Speaking to IQMag, he said: “Our expectations for a robust outdoor summer season in 2021 are also reinforced by the two-thirds of fans keeping their tickets for cancelled festivals so they can go to next year’s show, along with strong early ticket sales for festivals in the UK next summer.”

As previously reported, there’s a likelihood big events and festivals will look different, should they return. A thought echoed by Mr Rapino.

While, Melvin Benn, boss of Festival Republic, which runs Leeds and Reading Festivals has been very vocal on how he sees events returning.

He said: “You can’t have festivals with social distancing. You mass test. In June, I published a report which was based on essentially testing people before they arrive at the festival or the event.

“Then creating an environment where everybody in the space has been tested, and tested negative, in order to gain entry. Therefore, they are unable to transmit to other people because everybody in the space is clear. That gets rid of the need for social distancing.”

