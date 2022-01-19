Hilton Birmingham Metropole tailors events offering for overnight stays

Hilton Birmingham Metropole – one of the UK’s most expansive overnight meetings and events destinations – has unveiled its new-look and highly flexible bedroom options, which are aimed at meeting the evolving needs of its guests. More than 600 of the hotel’s rooms have been upgraded and adapted as part of the venue’s much anticipated, multi-million pound refurbishment.

The hotel, which is located in the heart of the NEC estate, offers unrivalled flexibility for meetings and events clients, with a range of bedroom options easily connected to conference suites and meetings spaces. Hilton Birmingham Metropole also has the versatility to be divided into multiple sections, allowing organisers to hire areas of the hotel exclusively, ensuring convenience for guests, simplicity for organisers and security for meetings.

“We have a very close relationship with our customers, and we understand their needs. We can now offer everything from our Suites through to a variety of bedroom options, ensuring that we have something for everyone,” said Nicola Underhill, General Manager, Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

Inspiration for the bedroom décor is taken from Birmingham’s rich heritage. ‘Circular’ and ‘spoke’ designs reference the city’s canal bridges, as well as the cars that are manufactured locally, while soft metallic headboard fabric and brushed bronze artwork panels in the lift lobbies link to the use of metal in the smelting works. The reference to the metals industry is even more present in the suites, which include bronze and black metal pendants, bronze drinks trolleys and bronze coffee tables.

“We are very proud of our heritage and it is important to us that the hotel draws inspiration from our rich and vibrant surroundings. We want to offer our clients a contemporary, exclusive setting while maintaining the intimacy that they have come to expect from our team and our brand. The customer has sat at the very heart of our decision-making and we’re excited to share the changes we’ve made and demonstrate the difference that they will make for our guests,” added Nicola.

All 6,000sqm of the meeting and events space has received a makeover, allowing guests to be immersed in an authentic and consistent experience from start to finish. The project has also included the upgrade of leisure facilities, as well as three new restaurant and bar concepts which are all due for completion in early 2022.

The Hilton Birmingham Metropole hosts over 2,000 events per year, and has already welcomed both new and returning clients as part of a phased re-opening since September.

