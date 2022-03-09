Gladiator Events Ltd. certifies as a B Corporation

Fundraising Challenge Events Company Gladiator Events Ltd. has announced today its certification as a B Corporation, joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. Gladiator Events operates Obstacle Races, Runs and Treks for charities across the UK.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles.

Gladiator Events is now part of a community of 4,600 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 700 companies and include well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and Abel & Cole.

Sarah Kenny, Director of Gladiator Events, says “We are delighted to be one of the first Event Management Companies in the UK to achieve B Corp certification. As our clients are charities, it is important to us that they feel confident we are using their money responsibly. It has been a rigorous two-year process to get certified but we are delighted to now be part of a global movement of like-minded businesses looking to pave the way for a new way of doing business.