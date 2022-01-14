GL events offers optimal spectator seating for the events industry

GL events is committed to enabling innovative experiences with the delivery of event infrastructure, which includes temporary spectator seating. Temporary seating can be key to bringing an event experience to life. And with the ability to design, manufacture and install, GL events has a range of premium tiered and flat floor seating that can transform any venue.

Tiered grandstand seating is perfect for outdoor events, from sporting tournaments, festivals to open-air theatre and concerts. Tiered seating is also utilised in indoor environments, such as TV studios and conferences, while flat floor seating solutions are ideal for graduation ceremonies and concerts. Adaptability is key when providing temporary seating for commercial, social or sporting events, which is why we work closely with our customers to provide an immersive experience through unique, tailored temporary seating.

Audience expectations and experience

Comfort, space and the best possible view is crucial for audience experience and enjoyment. Our luxury temporary seating range offers impeccable quality, comfort and spacious legroom paired with incredible sightlines for that perfect spectator experience.

We can offer modular temporary seating in a standard seating configuration or in a bespoke arrangement. Our classic ranges come in an array of colours and can be padded or manufactured with an upholstery finish, as well as branding options. Alternatively, we can design and create bespoke seating to your exact specifications.

Optimise experience with add-ons

Additionally, we can take temporary seating to the next level and include customisable options to create a well-rounded, dynamic experience. Our creative ability allows us to build engaging aesthetics and incorporate camera platforms, commentary boxes, AV and audio equipment, hospitality areas and more into your grandstands. The possibilities are endless.

The GL events team has an exceptional wealth of knowledge and experience

Our incredible team offer excellent customer service and deliver a reliable project delivery service. We have teams dedicated to imaginative design, project management and installation, all of whom go above and beyond to meet client requirements and challenging timescales. With in-depth industry knowledge, GL events efficiently provide high-quality temporary seating and other event infrastructure all year round.

Portfolio of our clients

We take pride in developing long-term relationships through exceptional delivery of event solutions year after year. We have been a trusted temporary seating supplier for significant events and have longstanding clients, such as Royal Ascot, LTA, Lancashire County Cricket Club and Ryder Cup. We have also been a proud supplier for Glasgow 2018 European Championships, IAAF 2017 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where we are Official Overlay Supporter.

Pictured: The 147th The Open 2018 golf championship at Carnoustie in Scotland Pictured: Ryder Cup 2018

Choose success and reliability with GL events UK

We are devoted to providing outstanding, tailored temporary seating solutions, and turning your concepts into reality. We don’t focus on a ‘one size fits all’ solution; instead, we focus on a cost-effective solution that delivers profitable results and drives success. Our temporary seating can be provided as a standalone service or included in the complete event infrastructure package.

