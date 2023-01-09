Gigseekr supports Lottery Winners tour

Lottery Winners have collaborated with Gigseekr on a headline UK tour, to help bring their highly acclaimed live performances to an expanding fanbase.

Catchy tunes and great musicianship were intertwined with frontman Thom Rylance’s everchanging interaction, bringing smiles to audiences at venues across the UK from September to December 2022. The 19-date tour culminated with a 2,000 plus capacity sell-out show at Manchester’s Albert Hall, complete with special edition Christmas Jumper merch!

Gigseekr first met the band when on a festival take-over at Liverpool Sound City, and continued to build a rapport as they played a busy summer of festivals, including The Big Feastival, Hardwick Live, Kendal Calling, Tramlines, Boardmasters and Lytham Festival, alongside support slots with The Reytons, Paul Weller and Rick Astley. Gigseekr Chief Relations Officer, Gavin Barnard, explains:

“After a couple of decades working in the music industry, I know how hard it is for the most talented of bands to make it. We loved Lottery Winners when we met them at Sound City and this felt like the perfect opportunity to support them with our new platform, Gigseekr, to help them develop their first national headline tour.”

Pictured: L to R, Thom Rylance and Gavin Barnard in Moles Club, Bath, Dec 2022.

Lottery Winners frontman Thom Rylance agreed:

“We love gigging. It’s the best way for a band like us to connect with fans and build our following. There is no way we’d have been able to fund this headline tour without the support of Gigseekr. We’ve played some great festivals and support slots over the past year, watching and learning from some of the best, but it’s been magical having our own tour, with an hour-and-a half set all about us really connecting with the fans.”

The free-to-access live music platform, Gigseekr, which connects fans with bands and venues with constantly updated gig information, is committed to supporting the grassroots music industry, which is still struggling to recover from the impact of the Covid shutdown. Gavin continues:

“When we met Lottery Winners we were keen to find a way to help them on their journey. We’re all about live music and gigs, which is why we’ve created a platform to help bands and venues connect with their audiences and visa-versa. It’s been a privilege, and a blast, working with them across the whole tour and we look forward to doing more artist partnerships in 2023.”