GigRealm: Bringing live music & hospitality closer

GigRealm was founded in 2019 by Tom Brady and Reuben Narey to protect and enhance two vital industries in the UK: live music and hospitality.

The platform exists in order to bring the two closer together and provide all the tools needed to put on live music with ease. It does this while protecting artists, ensuring they are paid and gain the experience and exposure they deserve. It also works with hospitality venues to provide an alternative way to protect and enhance their businesses, to drive footfall and sales while diversifying their offering. GigRealm is supported by the hospitality and music industries, with both Emma McClarkin from the BBPA and Alison Wenham OBE, founder of AIM appointed to GigRealm’s board. For more information, please visit gigrealm.com

