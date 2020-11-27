GEI launches it’s 13th edition – And this time it’s virtual!

Registration is now open for the Green Events & Innovations Conference 2021, and this time it’s virtual.

The 13th edition of the essential conference for sustainability in events will take place online on Tuesday 2 March 2021.

The Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by AGF in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC). The event welcomes industry leaders, professionals, visionaries, governments and all individuals and organisations working to bring environmental and social sustainability to the live events, sports and creative sectors.

GEI13 will address the role and responsibility of the events and creative industries in tackling the challenges of our transport; food systems; equality and inclusivity; health and wellbeing; power systems; design; and materials usage for circularity and more. Join us in March from the comfort of your own chair, to connect, collaborate and advance this important work, with crucial discussions and ample opportunity for networking with the international events sector and sustainability specialists.

Advertisement

Claire O’Neill, AGF Co Founder and GEI Producer said “We’re really happy to be launching this edition of GEI, be it online. We’ve seen the determination and commitment from all parts of the events industry during this difficult year, to keep the eye on the ball and come together for sustainability, despite the financial hardships we all face.”

The number 13 is associated with upheaval and destruction, and so it is extremely poignant that the 13th edition of GEI will be held digitally owing to a zoonotic pandemic. What comes from destruction is renewal, strength and change. This is the crossroads where our society stands today. GEI13 will therefore be honouring the theme of transition and transformation, as we reflect on what we have lost, what we still need to let go of, and how we can be both receptive and active to co-create a better future.

Some of the first confirmed speakers include Dale Vince, (Ecotricity, UK), David Ojay (Naam Festival, KE), Tom Schroeder, Paradigm Agency (UK), Gina Perier, Lapee (DK), Gordon Masson, IQ Magazine/ILMC (UK) and Claire O’Neill, AGF (UK).

The event is now on sale via Ticketsellers, with limited launch price tickets available while they last.