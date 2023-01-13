The Peterborough-based independent fish and chip shop supplier, Friars Pride, has announced that its catering supplier trade exhibition, FRY I.T, will be returning to the East of England Arena and Events Centre for the first time since 2020, on March 5, 2023.

The show’s previous edition at the venue saw 600 attendees looking to grow their businesses and network with peers in the Fish & Chip, takeaway, and food service industries. The exhibition consisted of over 70 stands, including large-name brands such as Kerry Foods, Youngs Seafoods, and Pukka Pies – offering their insight into the latest industry news and providing visitors with opportunities to sample and test products.

A spokesperson at Friars Pride, said, “We are looking to bring our popular format back to Peterborough. As an independent business, it is important that FRY I.T. creates opportunities for our industry to grow together. Our exhibitors can meet potential new customers and clients, and spread awareness of their brand, while attendees can find resources to help them take the next step in their business journey.”

Nicole Hankins, senior event manager at the East of England Arena, welcomed the news, saying, “It is a pleasure to be working with Friars Pride again and to see the exhibition return home to Peterborough. With each previous edition of the show, we have seen it grow into the industry staple it is today, and we look forward to seeing that growth in action in March.”