From studios to sports stadiums, fairways to festivals, county shows to conferences, Carryway Events has a hire vehicle solution for you

Carryway Events offer a wide range of reliable petrol and electric fit for purpose vehicles to keep the wheels turning both centre stage and behind the scenes.

With over 25 years of experience, Carryway Events continue to build their large and modern fleet. We have had a very exciting year so far serving many of Britain’s favourite events. Our vehicles have ensured your sporting heroes make it to the court, pitch or tee on time and your favourite music artists arrive on stage in time to perform. If you have kept your eyes peeled, you may have seen our vehicles making TV appearances themselves!

We pride ourselves on providing vehicles that move both people and product.

Our passenger range can support the movement of 2–12 people in both indoor and outdoor settings. Carryway Events also provides wheelchair access vehicles to ensure everyone can enjoy your event.

Our cargo range provides solution-led vehicles to move and carry product. We can customise your vehicles to include a range of cargo boxes, flat beds, tippers, cages, camera tripods and even cool boxes.

Our refuse management range provides an efficient and pedestrian-friendly way to ensure a hassle-free clean up during and after your event.

Carryway Events will support you and your event from the moment you enquire. We recognise that no event is the same and tailor our service levels to meet your needs. We operate as a team with dedicated customer service, account management and vehicle engineers.

Carryway Events are delighted to be back at The Showman’s Show this year. Please stop by, meet the team and take a look at our vehicles on Avenue C Stand 191.

FEATURE