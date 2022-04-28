Freemans Event Partners makes key appointments to support growth and drive for sustainability

Freemans Event Partners has expanded its team with the appointment of two high level senior roles within sustainability and commercial partnerships.

Chloe Lloyd joins the Gloucester-based multi-service event provider as Sustainability Manager, while Ross Parker takes up the role of Head of Commercial Partnerships.

Both Chloe and Ross bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience, to help to take Freemans Event Partners into the next stage of growth. Chloe joins Freemans Event Partners with a track record of setting and delivering environmental goals and agendas, through her previous position with the Environment Agency.

Within the Environment Agency, Chloe held the roles of Warranted Waste Environment Officer and more recently Sustainable Business Partner for London, West & East Midlands.

While in this role, Chloe and her team picked up a prestigious accolade at the 2022 edie Sustainability Leaders Awards, the world’s largest sustainable business awards scheme. Their efforts in delivering on Net Zero saw them awarded the Net Zero Carbon Strategy of the Year award.

Stephen Freeman, CEO of Freemans Event Partners comments: “We’re thrilled to welcome Chloe to the family. It has been one of my ambitions this year to bring in a dedicated Sustainability Manager. Someone who can set the culture and the tone for what we do but have the skills to deliver our ESG priorities and help to create a best-in-class event experience.

“Chloe is hugely experienced in doing just this, and with an award-winning background I’m very excited to see what she brings to the table.”

Ross Parker also joins Freemans Event Partners, as its new Head of Commercial Partnerships.

From 2012 to 2018, Ross served as the Head of Sponsorship for the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and until recently was the Head of Commercial Partnerships at the NEC Group.

Ross’s remit will be to develop and implement strategies which drive client and partner relationships, with a particular focus across high street, technologies, payment solutions and emerging markets.

Stephen Freeman, continues:

“Ross comes to us with a tremendous pedigree having spent 11 years with the PGA and the last four with NEC Group. His knowledge and experience in the field is world class, he’s shown himself to be a great operator in sales and business development and we couldn’t be happier that he is joining the Freemans Event Partners’ team.”