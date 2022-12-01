Freeman, UFI extend global partnership agreement

UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, and the Freeman Company – a global leader in brand experience and exhibition marketing – have prolonged their existing Diamond Sponsorship agreement, re-committing to supporting the future development of the exhibition industry through supporting the global work of UFI.



The official signing took place during the 89th UFI Global Congress in Muscat, Oman.



Freeman’s Diamond Sponsorship initially started in 2019. The Diamond Sponsorship is the highest tier of UFI sponsorship available, and all Diamond Sponsors directly contribute to expanding the depth and scope of UFI activities, to enable the association to serve the exhibition industry better.



As part of the Diamond Sponsorship Agreement, Freeman will gain year-round promotion and visibility across all UFI events and activities.

Kai Hattendorf, UFI CEO says: “It is wonderful that Freeman has decided to continue their support for UFI on the highest level. This allows us to drive activities on areas like advocacy and the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative to name but a few where Freeman are very active as well.”

Bob Priest-Heck, Freeman’s CEO says: “We’ve been a proud sponsor of UFI for a number of years and understand their importance and impact on our industry. As a Diamond sponsor it gives Freeman global involvement and the ability to play a key role in their events and ongoing programs.”

UFI Diamond Sponsors



The UFI Diamond Sponsorship programme offers selected partners of the exhibition industry a unique opportunity to support UFI in its global mission while mutually benefitting from the networking opportunities the globally leading association of the exhibition industry has to offer.



UFI’s other Diamond Partners are Qatar Tourism and TCEB.



Find out more about UFI sponsorship activities at www.ufi.org/contact-us/sponsorship-opportunities/