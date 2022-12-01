As AEG Europe continues to break new ground, five new leaders appointed to AEG Presents UK business

The leader in live entertainment and sports, announces appointment of Jacqui Harris, Lucky Thompson, Connie Shao, Leonie Wakeman and Stuart Dorn to new roles to continue company’s expansion and growth trajectory

AEG Europe, a global leader in music and live entertainment, has today announced a number of new appointments within AEG Presents UK as they continue to build out an inclusive people structure that powers the successful delivery of their growth and development plans across their venues and touring businesses.

The company has today announced the appointment of the following positions:

to the role of Vice President and General Manager for AEG Presents UK, responsible for all operational functions for the Events, Touring, Marketing and Ticketing teams, reporting through to Steve Homer, CEO, AEG Presents UK. Lucky Thompson as Senior Director, Events and Operations, where she assumes overall leadership responsibility for the company’s Cornerstone Events Division, which includes Summer Series, C2C, Eden Sessions and Just for Laughs, as well as the delivery and success of all AEG Presents UK hosted events.

as Director of Commercial Operations, which will see her focus on identifying, developing and implementing new revenue opportunities for the industry leader. Stuart Dorn as Group Venue Operations Director, responsible for AEG Presents venues, such as indigo at The O2, The Halls Wolverhampton, Eventim Apollo and Olympia London.

Speaking on the appointments and future plans, Steve Homer, CEO, AEG Presents UK said: “It’s an exciting time for our business as we break new ground and in turn, build out a people structure that powers the successful delivery of our growth plans.

From our recently announced appointment of Lucy Noble as our inaugural Artistic Director, or our expanded footprint into the world of comedy, to our continued investment in venues like The Halls Wolverhampton or Olympia London… We’re heading into 2023 with strong momentum and I look forward to what’s to come,” Steve continued.

The company is also pleased to announce that the expansion will bring further opportunities across AEG Europe by way of a considerable number of open roles due to open in 2023, ensuring the business is staffed for success. Applicants are asked to keep a close eye on AEG Europe Careers as further roles unfold.