FLY Open Air donate 1,000 tickets to NHS staff with Tickets for Good

Scottish dance music festival FLY Open Air pledge 1,000 tickets to NHS staff

FLY Open Air takes place from May 21st – 22nd at the grand national monument of Queensferry’s Hopetoun House near Edinburgh in Scotland. Artists include Peggy Gou, Peach, DJ Koze, Jaguar, Elkka, ABSOLUTE and DJ Boring.

FLY Open Air have partnered with Tickets for Good, a ticketing company with a social purpose who use a secure ticket delivery platform to distribute free tickets, to give away a staggering 1,000 tickets to NHS staff. These tickets were snapped up in a very short time and will provide some welcome recreation time for hardworking health workers.

Tom Ketley – FLY Open Air Festival Director said;

‘FLY are delighted to partner with Tickets for Good by offering 1,000 free tickets to NHS staff. It’s something that has been at the forefront of our minds for quite some time and we are overjoyed to finally deliver a proper thankyou to so many of the pandemic’s unsung heroes.’

Steve Rimmer – Co-founder and CEO of Tickets for Good said,

‘It’s fantastic to see that FLY were willing to give a big allocation of tickets to NHS staff for this event. The fact that they were all claimed so quickly is testament to big demand for FLY’s excellent festival and I sincerely hope that all the NHS staff attending this event have a fantastic experience. ’

Tickets for Good is a ticketing company with a social purpose. With the belief that event attendance is hugely beneficial for social and individual wellbeing, Tickets for Good support the distribution of live event tickets to those who stand to benefit most. Their first project, the Ticket Bank was created in 2018 and since then, the company has gone from strength to strength, evolving and diversifying during the pandemic and now fighting to support those who have worked so hard in the last few years, while helping cities rebuild their events economies.

In less than a year over 65,000 NHS workers from across the UK have signed up to the Tickets for Good platform. They have received over 50,000 free tickets, and have saved a staggering £1,700,000 in face value ticket costs up until March 2022. In addition to hundreds of live music, theatre performances and sporting events, Tickets for Good have worked with several large festivals including Sheffield’s own Tramlines, and Strawberries & Creem in Cambridge.

NHS workers nationwide can sign up to access these free tickets and discounts to major events via Tickets for Good’s NHS-only platform here.