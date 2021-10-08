First Sight Media supports Event Tech Live 21

First Sight Media will continue its relationship with Event Tech Live (ETL) as official livestreaming and production partner for the 2021 edition, providing the kit and expertise to deliver ETL21’s virtual side as well as filming and broadcasting directly from the Old Truman Brewery.

First Sight Media has been involved with Event Tech Live since the show’s inception seven years ago, playing a “pivotal” part in ETL20’s late switch from hybrid to fully virtual and in ETL US & Canada, which launched last summer.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder at Event Tech Live says: “The First Sight Media team always combine visual creativity and innovative ideas with their expert technical skills and filming meaning that we can rest assured of receiving some fantastic footage captured from Event Tech Live both for live streaming on the day and post event videos.”

The Covid-19 knock-on means a smarter event model and First Sight Media is drawing on its experience across the pandemic to enhance in-person events with a ‘best of both’ hybrid approach.

Of course, there will still be physical only shows but hybrid has the bigger answers. It serves to maintain the, often international, reach engendered by lockdown(s), to foster, via giant tech steps and greater interactivity across the dimensions.

Hybrid also brings a virtual failsafe if for any reason organisers have to pull the plug on the ‘physical’ angle.

Director at First Sight Media, Rich Belcher, says: “Event Tech Live is a market leading show that we are proud to be associated with, as both production partner and exhibitor.

“The content is always first class and being an event for our industry makes it a perfect match for First Sight Media.

“The pandemic has elevated the role of live streaming and quality video production – we are increasingly recognised for our added value and experience in event planning as well as delivery – and ETL is the perfect place to shout about it.

“The fact that we are invited back year after year, to help deliver a bigger and better show, is a massive endorsement. The Event Tech Live team shares our ethos in continuously pushing the boundaries, understanding the opportunities and added value production brings to their audience.”

Event Tech Live 2021 is at Old Truman Brewery on 3-4 November and online from 1-5 November. Register now https://eventtechlive.com