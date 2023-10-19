First Event enhances creative offering with latest hire

LEADING UK EVENTS AGENCY ANNOUNCES NEW CREATIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

First Event, one of the UK’s leading corporate event management agencies, has announced the appointment of Marc Allott as Creative Director. Marc has over 25 years of experience in the creative industry, his most recent role being Creative Strategy Director at ICF Next. Throughout his career, Marc has delivered external and internal communications campaigns and events for a broad portfolio of global blue chip clients across finance, tech, automotive, and energy sectors.

As Creative Director, Marc will draw on his extensive experience to enrich First Event’s creative event proposition. Reinforcing the existing strengths and capabilities across the team, Marc will support the consolidation of the company’s position as an adaptive, strategic and creatively innovative events partner.

Commenting on his appointment, Marc said: “From the outset I have been impressed by the company-wide passion for our clients and the industry.

“Events is an industry that doesn’t sit still, and creativity is a skill that can’t sit still either. I’m excited to capitalise on this constant movement to create a really bright future with First Event. We’re already off to a great start, and I’ve been blown away by how the entire team is eager to find new ways to progress and develop, together.

“I’m looking forward to helping First Event grow, offering value in new ways to meet the evolving needs of our clients”.

First Event also recently welcomed Alex Stonall to the team as Account Director, bringing with her over 15 years of experience in events, including her most recent role at DRPG.

Commenting on the new hires, Richard Murphy, Group Managing Director at First Event, said:

“At First Event we’ve always been at the forefront of innovation, both through the bespoke experiences we create for our clients, and the results that this generates for their stakeholders. Marc and Alex are the perfect additions to our already strong team. These industry powerhouses are equipped with skills that will allow our clients to capitalise even further on our wrap-around service, helping to bring them closer to their business goals.”