FIA Connect, the world’s only major digital trade event for the aerospace and defence industries, to return this July

Farnborough International confirms that FIA Connect, the world’s only major digital trade event for the aerospace and defence industries, will take place on 13 – 15 July 2021.

This free to attend on-line event marks the second in a series developed to bridge the gap between biennial Farnborough International Airshows – the next of which is confirmed for July 2022.

FIA Connect brings industry, government and academia together for an on on-line conference that is to feature:

An unmissable line-up of speakers

World-class insight

Focus on the technology and ingenuity driving business growth

In 2020, the launch of FIA Connect saw more than 250 senior executives, academics, and politicians joined by 14,000 delegates from 97 countries. It served as a crucial opportunity for industry to come together during a time of unprecedented challenge as the impacts of COVID-19 took hold.

The CEOs of Airbus, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, Meggitt and Emirates among many others, contributed to a world-class conference programme broadcast by FINN – the Farnborough International News Network.

This July’s FIA Connect, will build on that success, focussing on:

Sustainability.

Advanced manufacturing.

Defence.

Commercial recovery.

Gareth Rogers, Chief Executive of Farnborough International says: “For Farnborough International, developing insight-led events on the themes that matter to industry means we become a year-round contributor; putting thought-leaders in front of receptive audiences, enabling business growth, and providing a platform to showcase innovation.

“By creating a roster of events, such as FIA Connect, we broaden our global reach – something that will ensure a growth in international attendance at our biennial Airshow: an industry landmark representing a culmination of informed, insight-driven events.”

Ultimately, there is no substitute for the face-to-face business that is enabled by international airshows and we are acutely aware of how much industry is looking forward to meeting again. In the interim, the aerospace industry has always been dynamic and FIA Connect reflects its ability to connect using modern technology.

Further details will be released over the coming weeks.