Festicket launches FlexTicket in response to coronavirus

The initiative will offer music fans a bespoke flexible cancellation period

With the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), all live music professionals are on day-to-day crisis management to address festival cancellations, customer safety, travel bans and a loss in customer confidence.

During this difficult period, uncertainty surrounding travel and large events continues to grow and analysis of our global festival data displays a considerable drop in customer confidence over recent weeks. Should this continue, it will severely affect festival ticket sales and the wider events industry ecosystem during the key months of March, April and potentially May 2020.

With this in mind, Festicket has launched the FlexTicket – an initiative that protects fans in the uncertain times we find ourselves in. The initiative gives all customers the flexibility to cancel both ticket and package orders under any circumstances on partnered events.

Advertisement

New bookings made up until 30th April will be valid for the flexible cancellation policy. Customers are commonly reporting their concerns over safety, health and travel and the FlexTicket initiative removes these factors as barriers to them booking the experiences they love.

The initiative is aimed at giving festival fans the world over the confidence to book their next festival experience today, allowing people to take advantage of reduced prices for advanced and early bird tickets and packages, with the peace of mind they are protected against any changes in circumstance.

The move has been well received by the industry and has the backing of over 150+ music promoters and events worldwide.

“This is a difficult time for people, communities and businesses all over the world,” commented Zack Sabban, Festicket founder & CEO. “As uncertainty continues to grow, we wanted to find a way to ease these feelings amongst our fans and the wider festival going community.

“We hope the FlexTicket policy will give festivalgoers the confidence and peace of mind to continue about their lives, planning the types of experiences they look forward to this summer.”