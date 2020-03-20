FESPA 2020 events to return to Madrid in October 2020

FESPA today announced that its flagship event, Global Print Expo, will return to IFEMA – Feria de Madrid from 6 – 8 October 2020, along with its co-located events, European Sign Expo and Sportswear Pro. The three exhibitions, which were originally scheduled to take place from 24 – 27 March, had to be postponed due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in mainland Europe.

FESPA CEO Neil Felton says: “Despite the ongoing impact that the coronavirus is having on the speciality print sector, we’ve been overwhelmed by the strong demand from our global community for a FESPA platform in 2020. Therefore, we are extremely pleased to confirm that our shows will be going ahead on these re-scheduled dates and we’re very grateful to IFEMA team, who have been fully supportive of our decision under the extraordinary circumstances.”

He continues: “Throughout this difficult time, we remain in close dialogue and consultation with our exhibitors to establish how FESPA is able to best support their 2020 product launches, engage with existing customers and nurture new prospects in the speciality print sector to fuel their future growth. We remain confident in the unique value of FESPA Global Print Expo for our specific stakeholder community.”

FESPA will provide further updates regarding the events in due course.

