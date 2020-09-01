FairControl announces rebrand and new product offering

FairControl, an MCI Group marketing and performance measurement agency, announces rebranding to the new name insidery. The new brand reflects their mission to bring clients valuable insights and inspirational advice to create brand experiences with real impact for their target groups.

Responding to clients’ needs, recent industry changes and global digitisation, insidery offers performance measurement for digital and live exhibitions and events as well as expanded expertise in the fields of customer experience management, audience research and demand generation for brands and associations.

insidery advises clients to better understand their target audiences throughout the entire customer journey to deliver stronger marketing and sales activities at every touchpoint and through every channel. This exciting new mission enables clients to leverage their expertise to design targeted communication campaigns – digitally and live, based on data analysis and focused research.

Jakov Cavar, Managing Director of insidery, commented “Here at insidery, we combine the strategic thinking of a consultancy and the analytical competence of a market research agency with the disruptive ideas of a start-up. This way, we create insights that are not common knowledge. We understand precisely what is relevant because we generate insider knowledge from data that opens up new perspectives. This enables us to see the big picture and create genuine added value for our clients.”

Sebastien Tondeur, MCI Chief Executive Officer, noted: “Every day we work alongside our customers and partners to drive their productivity as well as their transformation. Our goal is to answer a simple question: “Which advice will make the difference to client brand and marketing efforts?” insidery expertise allows us to create a brand narrative based on data analysis which builds the perfect fusion between technical knowledge and human brilliance.”

