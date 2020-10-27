Explori reveals Net Promoter Score benchmarks for virtual events exclusively at Event Tech Live

Explori have been benchmarking attendee experience metrics including Net Promoter Score (NPS) for virtual events since March 2020 and the results are clear. Advocacy is higher for virtual events than for live events.

The data collected from over 80 virtual events indicates that attendees are more likely to recommend virtual events to their colleagues and friends. Explori’s Content Lead, Natalie Campbell-Reid explains why virtual events are displaying a higher Net Promoter Score.

“It is highly likely that the reason virtual events are seeing a boost in their recommendations relative to live events is because of ease of access. There is much less heavy lifting involved with making a virtual recommendation. If you’re recommending an event halfway across the world that would require flying to another country, booking accommodation and taking time away from family and friends, you’ll probably want to make sure that is a must-attend event before making that recommendation.

However if you are sending a colleague or friend a link that they can access from their computer in the comfort of their home it doesn’t require as much consideration past the point of the event providing good content. And this is just the tip of the iceberg with what we have been seeing in the data regarding virtual events experience.”

On Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 10:45am, Explori’s Content Lead, Natalie Campbell-Reid, will be revealing Explori’s virtual events insights for the first time publicly.

The talk will use data-driven insights to address questions such as: