First Sight Media provided video production and streaming services to NHS Confederation and NHS England’s annual landmark conference and exhibition, NHS ConfedExpo, at Manchester Central last week, June 14-15. First Sight Media provisioned the event, including both main stages, with video capture, production, streaming, and content creation solutions, bringing 1,500 hours of content to 3,500 online viewers, in addition to daily video highlight reels, social media clips, video content for YouTube and live feeds to TV news media.

First Sight Media’s team of nine captured and streamed more than 20 speaker sessions to live audiences online, including those from: Matthew Taylor, chief executive, NHS Confederation; Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health & Social Care; Wes Streeting, Shadow Secretary of State, and Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive. Some speaker sessions were oversubscribed and, in each case, First Sight Media was able to stream proceedings to other screens throughout the event, extending reach internally.

Nick Westerman, senior events manager, NHS Confederation, said, “Working with First Sight Media was a revelation. Nothing was a problem, and they were able to turn a ‘flimsy’ brief from me into the individual parts that created an absolutely class act. They were ready with social media clips when we needed them, and created daily highlight reels for greater exposure. First Sight Media’s agility and expert advice were instrumental in successfully communicating the messages and content from NHS ConfedExpo to the widest possible audience of health and social care professionals.”

Rich Belcher, managing director, evaluated First Sight Media’s performance at the event, saying, “Video at live events is absolutely the key to unlocking and extending reach, but it must be able to adapt to the dynamics of the event, something I believe we demonstrated beyond doubt at NHS ConfedExpo last week. By integrating closely with the event’s comms team, we were able to create a steady source of highly shareable social media content hot off the show floor and react quickly and positively to requests from TV news media for a video feed.

“I’m delighted with the levels of engagement we achieved for the NHS ConfedExpo online. Not everyone who wants to can attend these events, and organisers understand that live streaming from events is not simply a way to drive engagement and extend reach on the day, but it also helps create the in-person audiences of the future,” Belcher concluded.

Live streaming from one of the main stages