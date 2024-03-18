Evolution Dome becomes a FFAIR Recommended Supplier

Evolution Dome, manufacturer and supplier of inflatable temporary structures, has announced today that it has become a FFAIR Recommended Supplier, meaning exhibitors can now order its range of indoor structures and products for events that use FFAIR’s award-winning exhibitor management platform.

Ashley Austin, director of Evolution Dome, explained, “Becoming a FFAIR Recommended Supplier confirms our commitment to being recognised as a supplier of the very best inflatable structures in the events industry. Our products are widely used in conference and exhibition spaces where organisers need theatres, breakout spaces, or to subdivide exhibition spaces. As a recommended supplier, our products will be seamlessly integrated into FFAIR’s marketplace, making it effortless for exhibitors to find, select and order items from us according to their exact exhibition stand needs.”

Founded in 2019 by CEO Adam Jones, FFAIR was developed with the goal of helping organisers generate revenue, promote sustainable choices and simplify the exhibitor journey. The platform combines exhibitor manuals with its online shop to save organisers time by automating time-consuming tasks and gathering trusted products and service providers into one single marketplace experience.

Adam Jones, CEO at FFAIR, added, ”We have known Ash and Evolution Dome for over a decade, and we are delighted to be offering its inflatable structures into the FFAIR portfolio of recommended suppliers and products. Providing organisers with the opportunity to offer branded and eye-catching inflatable structures to their exhibitors, will add interest and variety to any exhibition floor. Welcome on board.”