Exhibition Centre Liverpool welcomes 60,000 visitors since reopening

Exhibition Centre Liverpool has welcomed over 60,000 visitors since reopening.

The waterfront venue recently hosted the UK’s biggest Indoor Funfair across 12 days where families enjoyed 25 different fairground rides, inflatable attractions and games with visitors from all over the UK.

John Lowery, director of Events and Attractions, which organises the Indoor Funfair, said: “After the challenges of the past 18 months, we were determined to go ahead with the event as soon as restrictions were lifted.

“Organising 36 sessions across 12 days was pretty ambitious but the amount of visitors to the Indoor Funfair has been phenomenal. We are grateful to the entire team at the exhibition centre who supported us and helped us to deliver such a huge event so soon after restrictions were eased.

“The excitement and enthusiasm from all our visitors was fantastic and we can’t wait to come back again next year.”

Exhibition Centre Liverpool has also hosted the award-winning Gin to My Tonic Show, FIT XPO and The Outdoor Trade Show and Can You Dance? since the venue was able to reopen from June 21.

Adrian Evans, assistant director of conference and exhibition sales, said: “We have worked closely with all our event organisers throughout the pandemic to ensure we were ready to go when we were able to.

“The atmosphere at all our exhibitions since we have reopened has been electric, proving that visitors are eager to return to live events.

“We look forward to working with exhibitors, suppliers and partners to deliver more fantastic events in the future and to continue the momentum of our reopening phase.”

Following the lifting of all covid restrictions from July 19, Exhibition Centre Liverpool launched its Covid Excellence pledge for all clients and customers. This includes the continuation of enhanced hygiene and cleaning measures such as the use of Electrostatic Microbe Cleaning Solution carried out before and after every event and hand sanitiser stations across the venue. Other measures include cashless payment for retail, optional check in QR codes and digital signage to support hygiene messages.

The venue continues to work closely with the Association of Event Venues (AEV), Visit Britain, Public Health England and Public Health Liverpool to look at any additional safety measures that may be required as we move through stage 4 of the roadmap and a return to enjoying full capacity live events.

Exhibitions taking place in 2021 include The North West Wedding Show, Kidz to Adultz North and Liverpool Comic Con. Trade shows include Pulse Live and The Foot and Ankle Show.