Exhibit 3Sixty launches a range of social distancing screens

Full-service exhibition contractor, Exhibit 3Sixty, has launched a range of countertop and seating area social distancing screens designed to provide exhibition organisers with a product that affords protection to anyone required to work or interact at less than 2m within a show environment.

Alan Craner, director at Exhibit 3Sixty explained, “Time spent awaiting the reopening of the exhibition industry has allowed us time to look at some of the challenges that may be faced by organisers once we are able to open the doors of the halls and relaunch the industry. It became clear to us that there would still be some areas where maintaining a 2m social distance would be challenging, even if the distance was reduced to 1m there would be some pinch points. Having looked at those points where it will be hard to maintain a safe distance we began to research options and designs for options around social distancing screens. The final range of screens can be used in a multitude of applications such as counters, meeting points, feature areas, coffee bars, and refreshment areas where a social bubble may be able to sit together amongst larger groups. ”

All of the screens can be supplied in a variety of sizes to meet the precise requirement of an organiser and, being modular, they are easy to transport and straightforward to set up. Made from aluminium and acrylic, the social distancing screens are low maintenance being easy to clean and durable.

“We have designed the screens to be suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications and, because we understand that no two applications are the same, all of the screens are built to order in order to allow us to tailor the final product to any final application,” added Craner.

Advertisement

Click for the social distancing screen brochure here

Contact: exhibit 3sixty Ltd Tel: 02476 473 663 email: sales@exhibit3sixty.co.uk