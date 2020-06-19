Exclusive Collection updates policies and procedures for MICE sector

Exclusive Collection has further revised its procedures and policies around business and private events to adhere to recent World Health Organisation and UK Government advice.

Networking 2.1, an addendum to May’s Networking 2.0, is now backed with a procedural document on the far reaching risk assessment and procedures in place to give planners and guests confidence in the duty of care Exclusive Collection is taking for business events and private occasions.

The Health and Safety Protocols give demonstrable assurances that every aspect of the guests, suppliers and staff journey has been considered: from arrival, break times and overnighting in one of the hotels to gym and internal procedures such as housekeeping and cleanliness in the kitchen.

In addition to the internal procedures, Exclusive Collection is also looking to become accredited by The AA with its newly launched Covid-19 Confident accreditation scheme. The kitemark will indicate that each property has the necessary risk assessments, safety measures and staff training in place, in line with the government guidelines – when published – to reopen safely.

Exclusive Collection has also responded to an emerging demand for smaller leadership meetings which require ring-fenced event spaces and accommodation. Lockdown’s keen appreciation for fresh air and daily exercise has led to new ways of delegates interacting and demand for outdoor spaces. Across Exclusive Collection a raft of new alfresco dining options and blue-sky meeting spaces have been created that use many of the estate’s walled gardens and hidden horticultural gems.

Danny Pecorelli, managing director comments: “The safe keeping of our guests, partner suppliers and team is paramount and we’ve therefore spent significant time in understanding every single journey and touchpoint in the user experience. This has enabled us to create these far reaching Health and Safety Protocols that will be part of the RFP process and thereby instil client confidence and help bring their delegates back to safe spaces, whilst ensuring a safe environment for our team too.”

Pennyhill Park, South Lodge and The Manor House are set to reopen on 9th July, with the remaining Exclusive properties following shortly after.