ExCeL London expands Senior Leadership Team

ExCeL London is delighted to announce the appointment of Anna Clover to the role of Head of Event Management and Simon Callow to the role of Head of Technology, further strengthening the venue’s Senior Leadership Team.

Anna has 27 years of industry experience running venue and hospitality businesses. Before joining ExCeL, she worked as Director of Venue Operations & Customer Experience at The QEII Centre, where she spent five years developing a team of event specialists to deliver award winning customer service. Anna has also been a main board director for the Association of Event Venues (AEV).

Simon joins ExCeL from Amazon UK, where he worked as a Deployment Operations Manager across the EMEA region. He brings with him 20 years of IT knowledge and expertise, including building a team who specialised in the design and delivery of leading technical solutions. His experience includes working on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fashion, IMDb, Twitch UK, Amazon Dev Centre, and Prime Air (drone delivery solution), among others.

Jeremy Rees, CEO, ExCeL London, said: “In this rapidly changing world, we remain absolutely committed to delivering world class events. As we work towards reopening, Anna will play a key role in ensuring we host everyone safely, in line with government guidance, whilst continuing to deliver the best possible experience for our customers and guests. Simon’s extensive expertise will enable us to maximise our world leading technology infrastructure to meet new client requirements. As we focus on getting back to business, both roles will have responsibility for identifying new and exciting opportunities to help drive ExCeL forward, ensuring we continue to attract and retain world leading events. I look forward to working with both Simon and Anna and wish them every success for the future.”