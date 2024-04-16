Evolution Dome named preferred supplier for Event Tech Live Las Vegas

After the successful in-person debut of Event Tech Live Las Vegas in 2023, AMP Events has chosen Evolution Dome US as a preferred supplier for the show’s return to The Expo at WMCLV, Nevada, on 1-2 May 2024.

The announcement follows a successful partnership in 2023: Evolution Dome US provided its popular Inflatable Panoramic and Office Pods to create networking spaces on the show floor. This year, the team will provide an additional 15m x 10m Inflatable Theatre to host speaker sessions exploring the latest event technology, software, and industry innovations.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, commented, “I am thrilled to continue our partnership with Evolution Dome. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation elevates every aspect of our event, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all involved. Working with Evolution Dome is not just a collaboration; it’s a testament to the power of synergy in shaping the future of event technology.”

Ashley Austin, Evolution Dome director, added, “It’s great to be returning to Event Tech Live Vegas! The show offers a wealth of content taking place simultaneously across three spaces – there’s a lot to take in. The team approached us looking for a structure to reduce outside noise sources and regulate temperature; providing a more comfortable and engaging experience for attendees.”

Founded in 2013, Event Tech Live London attracts thousands of event professionals to ‘meet, engage and interact’ with suppliers, thought leaders and peers. For the show’s 10th anniversary, AMP Events brought the hybrid buyer programme and exhibition to Las Vegas alongside Event Sustainability Live (ESL).

Brandon Hyman, US Sales Manager, Evolution Dome US, said, “AMP Events has built a strong event presence with Event Tech Tech Live London and its US expansion has been no exception. Event Tech Live – Las Vegas’s debut made a huge splash, bringing event professionals from both sides of the Atlantic together to discover the talent and innovation the US market offers. Over the last ten years, Evolution Dome has built a strong relationship with the AMP Events team, which we are excited to continue building on as the US show grows.”