EverythingBranded has been at the forefront of the Promotional Products industry for over twelve years. In that time, our company has established a global supply chain, an extensive product range, and a five-star customer experience. Built on a foundation of transparency and the forgotten art of listening to customers, we pride ourselves on offering the right products, at the right price, and for the right time.

At EverythingBranded we supply high-quality branded promotional merchandise to help your business look the best it can. A small army of dedicated account managers are on hand to assist those who are new to the promotional product world and ensure you are in safe hands. If you don’t know where to start, they will help you through the ordering process: from choosing the right bespoke promotional product for your business or event, to product design, all the way through to your delivery preferences.

If you’re struggling for ideas, consider an excursion to a trade show with a view to conduct market research. Anyone can learn a significant amount at these shows about what competitors are and aren’t doing, and it’s a great way to gain a new perspective. See which stalls are attracting the most attendees and note what type of promotional products they use. Also, take the opportunity to learn their prices, offers and objectives and analyse how they compare against your own.

We understand how important the next event or trade show is to your business and we are aware of the level of attention-to-detail required when organising these events. We are mindful that very often promotional products are the last component on the list or are forgotten about until the last minute. This is how we have successfully built strong and long-standing relationships with clients, due to our ability to assist in those moments where time (and speedy delivery) is of the essence.

Over the years we have curated numerous exhibition and tradeshow specific category, email, blog and product listings to help during these moments. But by far the smoothest and most effective way to ensure EverythingBranded can deliver for you is to utilise our ‘Promotional Express range’ of products. This range of products is optimised for rapid delivery with many products on just a two-to-three-day production and delivery time turnaround. Perfect to ensure you can tick ‘Giveaways’ off your list. We’re on top of the current trends in the promotional industry as well: you can put QR Codes on products which is a simple method to increase touch points and improve your ROI.

Before you contact EverythingBranded, consider how your brand value sets your business apart from others in your industry. You must be able to tell a better story than your competitors. To create value for your brand by investing in the right products to promote your events, it’s important to understand where your brand falls on the value scale and to continually adapt your marketing strategy to suit. A well thought out promotional product at a trade show works to enhance customer experiences. The tricky part, of course, is figuring out what specific product to use.

Here are some significant Promotional Product facts to consider:

8 in 10 consumers own between 1 and 10 promotional products Only one person out of five will throw a promotional product in the bin Promotional Drinkware is kept for an average of 12 months 89 percent of consumers can recall the advertiser of a promotional product they’d received in the last two years 77 percent of consumers say a promotional product’s usefulness is the number-one reason to keep it

Promotional and Branded Products continue to be a vital part of any business or industry marketing mix. The cost is measurable, the impact has longevity and everyone loves a freebie!

EverythingBranded: the best destination for all your promotional product needs.