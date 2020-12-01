EventWell launches Christmas Party Appeal Campaign to support the Events / Hospitality Sector this Christmas

EventWell - the “Mental Health and Wellbeing Voice of the Event Industry”, launches their “Christmas Party Appeal” – Donation Campaign

EventWell are asking that all corporate companies, who are organising their annual Christmas Party Event, to donate the equivalent of a space (or more), to help support those who are suffering hardship within the Live Events / Hospitality Industry this Christmas.

Stuart Mitchell who recently joined EventWell to support UK Fundraising said, “The event, exhibitions, hospitality, and travel industry has been devastated by the Covid 19 pandemic. Live events companies, their support services, supply chains and hospitality venues have been unable to operate for almost the entire year. The Christmas Party season is an essential period for this sector and sadly it just isn’t going to happen this year. Whilst the traditional Christmas Office Party may be off the table, many companies across the UK are still rewarding their staff this Christmas in different ways. From virtual experiences to ‘Christmas in Box’ gift packages; for a lot of people, the Christmas spirit is still flowing.”

“At this time of goodwill, we’re asking companies to be kind enough to think about the Events / Hospitality sector and to have it in their hearts to donate what they can to support the EventWell Christmas Party Appeal. (#ChristmasPartyAppeal)”

“This financial gift to EventWell – the ‘Mental Health and Wellbeing Voice of the Event Industry’, will be made available to support those in most need within our sector, not just at the present time, but also going forward. We are a caring industry that has been significantly impacted by this virus, being the first to close and will likely be one of the last to re-open.”

“Mental Health and Wellbeing is for Life, not just for Christmas”

How to Donate: #ChristmasPartyAppeal:

EventWell are asking for companies to donate whatever they can afford, but suggest the donation could be similar to that of the ‘cost of a space at the Annual Christmas Party’ to support industry colleagues.

All donations are charitably tax deductible. To Donate: Visit EventWell’s Christmas Party Appeal campaign page: https://eventwell.org/christmas-party-appeal/