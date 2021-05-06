EventsCase Launches All-new Knowledge Base for Event Profs

EventsCase Knowledge Base is immediately available, with creative, insightful answers for those who want to start designing their own experiences, but don’t know exactly where to start from.

EventsCase announces the implementation of its new online Knowledge Base. This system, which is part of EventsCase’s complete Help Center & Support Services, is a digital platform for quick and efficient customer service. All EventsCase users worldwide can get instant access through this link: https://docs.eventscase.com.

Responding Fast to Changing Customer Needs

A study conducted by Dimension Data found that 73% of customers prefer to use a company’s website instead of using social media, SMS and live chat.

According to Mentxu Sendino, CMO at EventsCase, “Forty percent of EventsCase customers prefer self-service over human contact.” Thus, the company is quickly responding to their clients’ base preferences since more users prefer to access online resources as their first choice before getting support.

EventsCase also responds to the challenge of offering different support solutions and providing more possibilities for event professionals to learn about its software and services. Therefore, the online Knowledge Base offers creative, insightful answers to the question “How would I do this?” without restricting itself to the technical aspects of the platform only.

Getting Started

All major sections of EventsCase Knowledge Base are already live at https://docs.eventscase.com.

“We’re also adding two more sections in the upcoming weeks”, says Sam Garcia, Head of Product Training at EventsCase: 1. User journeys for event organisers and end-users (all products); 2. Video Masterclasses for all products.

The Knowledge Base is searchable and full of articles written by EventsCase experts: mainly Project Managers and Product Specialists, all with useful and practical information. Each article goes through a comprehensive audit process to ensure that it is valuable, accurate and properly categorised.

Continuously Building the Best Support Experience

Besides delivering amazing content, the EventsCase Knowledge Base was created with the aim of improving the client’s user experience by detailing full instructions on how to use the software and maximise certain products.This space intends to be the most up-to-date database on everything the EventsCase platform offers and includes new feature releases and case studies.

“Our most important goal is to offer a support system that helps our customers get answers in the way they find most efficient. Our continued efforts to extend our services have proven to be useful and appreciated. We will continue to develop innovative ways to assist our customer base.” states José Bort, CEO at EventsCase.