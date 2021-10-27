EventsAIR to exhibit at Event Tech Live on Stand 1304

Driving engagement, ROI and an enhanced event experience are high on the agenda for creating successful events. EventsAIR has over 30 years’ experience in providing some of the most innovative event technology that has helped thousands of event planners create the perfect event experience no matter type. This year at Event Tech Live, we will be showcasing our suite of Hybrid solutions that ticks all the boxes in enhancing your digital event experience, while keeping your in-person audience and stakeholders connected and engaged.

From our new release mobile App experience, which bridges the gap between in- person and virtual attendees, with the ability to hold live video chats with attendees, sponsors and exhibitors, to our remote camera control solution run by our own AIRCast Studio tool that puts you in the driver seat in producing TV-style productions for in-person and online audiences, plus so much more.

Get a hands-on demonstration at our stand and talk to our event specialist on how we can tailor a managed event solution to suit your next event using our award winning event technology and services.

We will also be showcasing our OnAIR virtual 3D event solution where over 2 million attendees have experienced the range of interactive and collaboration tools such as Meeting Hub, virtual exhibitor hall, social media wall, Resource Gallery, and Gamification to name a few, which add real value to your attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors – all from one highly secure and scalable platform.

Advertisement

Come by the stand and ask our event specialist to take you through our series of managed event solutions to match your hybrid, virtual or in-person event, which give you total peace of mind that your event is being run by professionals.

Join the thousands of event planners around the world who have used EventsAIR to keep events alive by thinking of new and exciting ways to include audiences from anywhere around the world with ease. We look forward to welcoming you at our stand to discuss your plans, and how hopefully EventsAIR can help you to create more successful events.

Visit EventsAIR at Stand 1304 at Event Tech Live virtually

between 1st and 5th & in person on the 3rd and 4th November.

SPONSORED CONTENT