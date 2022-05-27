Events team launch next generation of event technology during IMEX Frankfurt

Ahead of the event, we’d like to share some key information about the company, team and what the new platform brings to the events industry.

A dynamic team of event professionals are on a mission to disrupt the world of event technology with the launch of a brand-new virtual event platform during this year’s IMEX Frankfurt.

Crowdsol is the brainchild of experienced event professionals working with a team of forward-looking digital developers and technology experts. The team behind the platform are striving to solve the most challenging questions facing planners delivering digital events today.

Tülin Sipahiler, founder and managing director, explains: “Having experience at the coalface, delivering global trade shows, conferences, and summits, has enabled us to build a solution that we know will save our clients time and easily create valuable experiences for their global communities.

“Building the Crowdsol platform was a journey of self-exploration for our events team, who have endeavoured to construct an effective and functional technology platform that fellow organisers will want to use and that their audiences will want to interact with.”

The platform includes several time-saving (and life-saver!) tools such as pre-configured event processes and templates for different event types. The platform has multiple solutions for a wide range of events, meaning there’s no need for building complex event technology stacks using different software providers.

The UX has been specifically designed with event planners in mind and according to Sipahiler “It will feel familiar from day one for events professionals, their speakers and sponsors and the attendees.”

Its vision is to allow event planners to bring together their global communities, create valuable experiences at an affordable cost and avoid the high logistics expenses of conventional events such as time, budgets, and how to create engaging events for global attendees without making an impact on the planet.

Meet the team behind Crowdsol and find out more about this exciting new platform by visiting stand D790 at IMEX Frankfurt from the 31 May – 2 June 2022.