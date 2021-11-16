EventLAB 2021: New Speakers Announced

EventLAB, Hire Space’s event industry showcase, has announced its 2021 speaker line-up, with Shonali Devereaux of Diverse Speaker Bureau as MC, and leading figures including Mark Bannister, Technical Director of COP26, Mike Kershaw, Founder of Kershaw Partners, and Kuba Wieczorek, Co-Founder of eve sleep, among the keynote speakers.

Taking place in-person at Central Hall Westminster and online on 24th November, the event will feature panels and talks designed to boost event organisers’ skills and confidence in delivering events in the new landscape. CPD-certified workshops on topics ranging from event safety to the new face of leadership in events will also take place on-site throughout the day.

Among the most subscribed sessions are:

– ‘Hear From Real Experiences Of Running Post-Pandemic Events’, a discussion with event planners and venues

Advertisement

– ‘Hybrid Events In Practice: Key Trends And Takeaways’, with guests including event technology experts, White Light Ltd

– ‘Case Study Of A Carbon Neutral Event’, a talk from Mark Bannister, Technical Director of the recent COP26 summit

The in-person event will feature branding by b2 Live Events, while live streams broadcast on virtual and hybrid event platform, Arena, will allow remote delegates to attend all panel sessions, and network through online team-building activities run by GoTo Events and Wildgoose. In-person attendees are invited to use the on-site co-working space and lounge, participate in activities run by experience providers Sixth Sense, and network with top industry suppliers in the event space.

AV and equipment for both the in-person and virtual experience will be managed by event technology and equipment providers, White Light Ltd, CHW’s AV and production partners Event photography is courtesy of London Filmed. There will be a complimentary co-working space on site for those looking to stay for the day.

White Light’s Venues Director, Jonjo Glynn, comments: “We are delighted that the industry will be able to re-connect once again for EventLAB. Central Hall Westminster is the ideal venue to host this in its new hybrid format with its leading edge technology and versatile event spaces and we are very happy to be supplying the AV services to enhance the entire programme of talks, workshops, panel discussions, the main exhibition and both in-person and remote networking sessions. As the events industry starts getting back to a new

Normality, this is a much-needed opportunity to explore the changing landscape of events and sector-wide insights for the future.”

With a strict cap on numbers for in-person sessions, registration for EventLAB 2021 is essential. Attendees can register to attend here, and view the full programme here.