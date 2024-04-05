Eventix and International Music Summit announce three-year partnership

Eventix, a leading innovator in event ticketing technology, is excited to announce a pivotal three-year partnership with the International Music Summit (IMS), one of the world’s most influential electronic music conferences. This partnership sees Eventix strengthening its Spanish expansion, which started in 2021, by becoming the exclusive ticketing partner for IMS Ibiza.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Cala Llonga, Ibiza, the partnership will kick off at the Mondrian and Hyde hotels for the upcoming 15th edition of IMS Ibiza, scheduled from April 24-26, 2024. This year’s edition is drawing over 1,500 delegates from over 50 countries, underscoring its status as a global gathering of electronic music’s brightest minds and talents.

This year’s IMS Ibiza promises to be exceptional. Among the luminaries sharing their insights are keynote speakers such as Ninja Tune co-founder Matt Black and Tomorrowland founder Michiel Beers.

Katie Sallows, IMS General Manager, said “We’re excited to embark on this three-year journey with our ticketing partner Eventix. This collaboration symbolises more than just a commitment to top-tier event experiences; it represents a shared dedication to innovation and excellence in serving our delegates. We look forward to delivering a seamless ticketing and entry process for our guests in collaboration with Eventix.”

“Aligning with IMS Ibiza as the exclusive ticketing partner for the next three years is a milestone achievement for Eventix. Our mission to deliver seamless, technology-driven event solutions finds a perfect match in IMS’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the electronic music industry,” said Joost Aanen, CEO of Eventix. “We’re particularly excited about hosting an Eventix Hangout, which will serve as a hub of connectivity for delegates from around the globe.”

Eventix is poised to revolutionise the Spanish event ticketing landscape with its embedded shops. This approach has already found success in the Netherlands and France, by offering organisers unprecedented control and efficiency over their sales, marketing and cash flow. Through its groundbreaking technology, Eventix hopes not just to enter the Spanish market but to transform it.

In addition to its ticketing services, Eventix will introduce an exclusive Eventix Lounge at the IMS Ibiza. This dedicated space will offer attendees a unique opportunity to connect, network, and relax in a curated environment that reflects the innovation and creativity at the heart of both Eventix and IMS.

