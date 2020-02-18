EVENTIT returns for the 5th annual gathering of meetings and events professionals in Scotland

Scotland’s leading annual showcase for business events, meetings, incentives and hospitality professionals will be returning to Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre on March 19th.

With over 80 exhibitors and 800 qualified MICE professionals in attendance from across the events industry supply chain, EVENTIT offers high calibre buyers the opportunity to connect with industry professionals involved in delivering Scotland’s £3.5 billion business events and meetings industry.

Judith Wilson, Events Director of EVENTIT said: “Celebrating our 5th birthday, EVENTIT provides a brilliant opportunity for the UK’s events professionals to come together and enjoy an inspirational day of events education, interactive learning and unrivalled networking opportunities with Scottish suppliers. With cheap and accessible flights into Edinburgh from across the UK, attending EVENTIT only means a day out of the office and is a fantastic opportunity for a range of UK events experts to reconnect with an impressive selection of Scottish suppliers.

“Offering valuable face-to-face interaction and a wealth of practical workshops and talks, we are excited to be bringing back the biggest annual gathering of meetings and events professionals in Scotland.”

This year’s event sees the launch of EVENTIT’s largest ever education programme, with over 36 practical workshops and masterclasses and 50 engaging speakers from across the UK events industry.

Aiming to further delegate’s knowledge on the latest event trends, technologies and marketing, this year’s talks from a range of experts will include; Collaborative Working for Incentives, Event Legacy, The Future of Event Technology and Managing International Audiences.

Approved buyers in attendance are from organisations including Aberdeen Standard Investments, Barnardo’s, Capita Travel and Events, Conference Partners International, Naked Events, Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, Prudential, Solar Winds, Spectra Travel and Scottish Government.

EVENTIT will play host to a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing events venues, caterers, event technology, transport, theming and audio visual.

Gareth Davies, Senior Events Manager of Royal Bank of Scotland commented: “For event professionals, EVENTIT is always a worthwhile day out the office, and provides some fantastic networking opportunities with suppliers, as well as attending some thought provoking and interesting education sessions.”

