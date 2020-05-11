Eventify celebrate second birthday by donating care packages to NHS heroes

Last week London based event agency Eventify celebrated their second birthday after a momentous year which has seen them deliver over 800 hours of events for more than 11,000 guests in 14 worldwide locations. Events included a Studio 54 inspired company ball, a festival themed Christmas party and a product launch at the Tower of London.

Started in 2018, Eventify is the creation of Rebecca Thomas and Samantha Burton, who both have experience working in London agencies and flagship venues as well as sharing a commitment to providing a bespoke and personal service, no matter the size of the event.

Director Rebecca Thomas beams, “Eventify literally means ‘to make into a special event’ and that core value is what drives us every single day. Our second year in business has been amazing, we are so grateful to work with wonderful clients, venues and suppliers. As we head into our third year we are excited to grow our event management reputation within the UK and overseas. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helps us to make every event special.”

Ordinarily Eventify would mark the occasion with a special event of their own, but sadly this year it wasn’t possible due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, in lieu of a celebration, they donated personalised care packages to the NHS front line staff of four hospitals and a hospice. Each morale-boosting package contained treats such as hand creams, face moisturisers, energy drinks and sweets, all given to those providing round-the-clock care to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recipients included St Christopher’s Hospice, Sydenham; The Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton; St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey; The Royal Sussex Hospital, Brighton and the Epsom and St Helier University Hospital Trust.

Rebecca said, “Sadly we couldn’t say a face-to-face thank you to our lovely clients and event colleagues. However we feel very proud to work within such a resilient and caring industry and as such we wished to show our gratitude to our local NHS heroes by giving them something special to say thank you for all they are doing for their local communities”.

Carol Endericks, Senior Fundraising Manager at St Christopher’s Hospice said; “What an absolutely lovely way to celebrate your second birthday. We have been overwhelmed by the support offered by the local community and are immensely grateful for your generosity.”

In the last year alone Eventify have worked on over 75 special events which has seen more than 7,000 glasses of champagne sipped and 18,000 canapes nibbled. Clients range from large international companies to individual party organisers.

To find out more about Eventify go to www.eventifyuk.com