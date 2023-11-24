First Sight Media secures two awards at Event Technology Awards 2023

With a Conference News Award win for Best Technical Team already under its belt in 2023, First Sight Media added Best Video Production & Streaming and Favourite Event Technology Supplier – The People’s Choice Award at the Event Technology Awards, 15th November at ExCeL London.

The Favourite Event Technology Supplier 2023 award holds special significance as the people’s choice requires an online vote from across the industry and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have received two huge honours at the Event Technology Awards 2023,” said Richard Belcher, managing director at First Sight Media. “Winning Gold as the Favourite Event Technology Supplier is especially gratifying as it is a public vote that reflects the trust our clients have in First Sight Media. We can’t thank everyone enough, clients and partners alike, for their unwavering support this year. Having celebrated our 30th anniversary earlier in the day of the awards, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. I am incredibly proud of the team at First Sight Media.”

Event Tech Awards co-founder, Adam Parry, added, “We have worked with First Sight Media on Event Tech Live since 2014, and it is great to see them receive public recognition for all those things we now take for granted at our shows. It is always a pleasure to work with their team, and they are never short of ideas on how we can add improvements to what we do as organisers. Congratulations to Rich and all his team, a very well-deserved pair of awards.”



The awards took place at the close of the first day of Event Tech Live on Wednesday, 15th November, where First Sight Media played a vital role as the production partner for the show and its new sibling, the Event Sustainability Show. Its team filmed seven stages simultaneously and two bonus pop-up studios for each show across both open days.

In 2023, First Sight Media delivered video filming and streaming services to a wide range of events, including conference and exhibition production and streaming at International Confex and NHS ConfedExpo, virtual webinars for the likes of Sophos and DEPT Agency, and awards ceremony production services for Royal Holloway, University of London and the University of Bedfordshire.

The First Sight Media Team