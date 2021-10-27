Event Technology Awards nominee EventsAIR

Driving engagement, ROI and an enhanced event experience are high on the agenda for creating successful events. EventsAIR has over 30 years’ experience in providing some of the most innovative event technology that has helped thousands of event planners create the perfect event experience no matter type. EventsAIR has a comprehensive suite of Hybrid solutions that ticks all the boxes in enhancing your digital event experience, while keeping your in-person audience and stakeholders connected and engaged.

Being a fully integrated software, EventsAIR enables virtual, hybrid and in-person events to be created and managed from a single secure platform. This includes our mobile App experience that bridges the gap between in-person and virtual attendees, sponsors and exhibitors, with the ability to hold live video chats.

The in-person component of EventsAIR interfaces with the OnAIR virtual and hybrid solution to offer event organizers a seamless solution to create events in all formats. Inbuilt into OnAIR are AIRCast and AIRCast Studio. AIRCast is an ultra-low latency video streaming service that eliminates the need for third party streaming services. AIRCast Studio, a proprietary audio video production-style studio, helps event planners manage speakers, media and guests with tools that give virtual sessions a TV-production style quality. AIRCast Studio also includes remote camera control solution ideal for hybrid events. OnAIR has hosted over 2million attendees since its launch in May 2020.

Key EventsAIR functions include:

– Website builder

– Registration form builder

– Communication tools

– Mobile Attendee APP builder

– Accommodation management

– Travel management

– Financial accounting

– Abstract, Exhibitor, Sponsor and Speaker management

– Dietary requirements

– OnAIR

– AIRCast

– AIRCast Studio – White labelling

– Virtual Sessions

– Breakout rooms

– Networking groups

– Virtual Exhibition

– ePosters

– Meeting Hub

– Live Host

– Resource Gallery

– Live Polling and Q&A

– Gamification

– 3D Mode

