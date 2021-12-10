Event Technology Award Winners Bizzabo reveal new event technology solution: the Event Experience Operating System

Bizzabo was founded in 2011 to help bring people together and make events more rewarding for everyone involved. That purpose remains at the core of Bizzabo today and has been the driving force behind the decision to build an entirely new event technology solution: the Event Experience Operating System.

The shift from physical to virtual experiences was accelerated by the pandemic, but we all saw the signals coming. All of our basic day-to-day experiences are now hybrid — socializing, food shopping, getting a ride, even our workouts. They all live at the intersection of the physical and the digital. But the event industry has lagged behind, in large part because event management software treated the digital component as a bolt on instead of a purpose-built solution.

This has opened a big gap between what event organizers aspire to do, and what their tools enabled them to do. Bizzabo call this the Event Impact Gap™ — and they’ve built the Event Experience Operating System to close it.

The Event Experience OS is an open platform that brings together all of the elements you need to create the perfect in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences — of any type or size. It elevates and redefines the concept of event technology, from stand-alone software to a powerful ecosystem. It’s a whole new way of creating, producing, and managing event experiences.

Backed by enterprise infrastructure, Bizzabo’s Event Experience OS merges unmatched reliability, scalability, and security with the openness you’d expect of a modern operating system. Everything about the Event Experience OS is designed to give you the flexibility you need to move from in-person to virtual to hybrid, to create customized experiences for your participants, to scale the size and format of your events, and to respond to the ever-evolving needs of our industry.