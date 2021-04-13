Event Tech Live USA & Canada welcomes Grip connection

Market engagement platform Grip has partnered with the inaugural Event Tech Live (ETL) USA & Canada, set to take place on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 June 2021.

A fully virtual event run to Central Standard Time, ETL USA & Canada promises content, novelty and creativity at extraordinary levels on the other side of the Pond, with Grip technology delivering the venue.

Further developed since organisers used the platform to help pivot ETL UK & Europe in November 2020, Grip will be the base for all the matchmaking, meetings, sessions and more scheduled for USA & Canada 2021.

Adam Parry, ETL co-founder, comments: “Working with Grip gives us all the confidence we need to deliver the very best of Event Tech Live when the show bursts through the curtain in USA & Canada this summer. It’s a great team behind a great product.”

Tim Groot, CEO of Grip says: “We’re thrilled to partner with Event Tech Live again as platform provider and to support the first ETL in North America and Canada.

“As the world slowly returns to something resembling normality, the potential for virtual events is astounding. As we balance in-person and digital experiences into hybrid models, we can truly revolutionise the attendee experience. Sharing this knowledge and expertise at ELT will be great for the industry and I’m excited to see what our future holds!”

With speakers from SXSW, the Virtual Events Institute board and Tarsus Group confirmed and many more to be announced this month, watch https://eventtechlive.com/event-tech-live-us-canada/ for updates.