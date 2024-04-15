Event Tech Live Las Vegas announces partnership with Choose 2 Rent as official badge printing partner

Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas, is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with Choose 2 Rent, a leading provider of event technology solutions. Choose 2 Rent will serve as the official badge printing partner for the upcoming expo, providing seamless badge printing services to enhance the attendee experience.

As a long-time exhibitor and staunch supporter of Event Tech Live, Choose 2 Rent is poised to bring innovation and efficiency to badge printing at the event. This partnership underscores both organisations’ commitment to delivering top-notch technology solutions tailored to the needs of event professionals.

Denis Badel, CEO & Co-founder of Choose 2 Rent, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to join forces with Event Tech Live Las Vegas as the official badge printing partner. This partnership allows us to showcase our cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence while contributing to the success of this premier event.”

Adam Parry, Co-founder of Event Tech Live, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “Choose 2 Rent has been a valued part of our community for years, and we’re thrilled to formalise our partnership for Event Tech Live Las Vegas. Their expertise in event technology solutions will undoubtedly elevate the attendee experience and streamline operations at the expo.”

Event professionals attending the show will have the opportunity to experience Choose 2 Rent’s state-of-the-art technology firsthand and engage with their team of experts to learn more about their innovative solutions.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is scheduled to take place May 1st & 2nd at The Expo at World Market Centre, Las Vegas, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals for a transformative experience.

To learn more about the event and register for your FREE ticket click here